The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Bad Bunny, Tracee Ellis Ross, Pedro Pascal, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Bad Bunny, Tracee Ellis Ross, Pedro Pascal, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Lindsay Lohan in Miu Miu at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Simu Liu in Dolce & Gabbana at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Corey Mylchreest in Emporio Armani at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘My Oxford Year’ at the Netflix Tudum Theatre on July 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lux Pascal in Gianfranco Ferré at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Rita Ora in Prada at the second edition of The Summer Gala by Gala One at the prestigious Golf-Club Saint-Tropez, South of France on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Laurent Coust/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Fendi at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Pamela Anderson in Danielle Frankel at the Berlin premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dan Herrick/Future Image/Cover Images

Pedro Pascal in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Jacquemus as she arrives at ‘Today’ to talk about her new show ‘Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross’ on July 20, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Bad Bunny in Valentino at the New York premiere of Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre on July 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today