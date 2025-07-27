Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Jamie Roy, Paul Wesley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and more

Michael Prieve
No Comments
6 Min Read
Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Nathan Fillion at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

George Hawkins at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Paul Wesley at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Cameron Monaghan at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Asher Grodman at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Jamie Roy at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda Thomas at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Robbie Amell at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride attend the 2025 Comic-Con International – ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Panel at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 25, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Panel
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Jamie Roy, Harriet Slater, Sam Retford, Rory Alexander, Hermione Corfield, and Seamus McLean Ross at the 2025 Comic-Con International – ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ event on July 25, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Richard Rankin at the photocall for the Starz series ‘Outlander’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 25, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'Outlander’ Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Kristen Taekman, LuAnn de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Zarin, LeeAnne Locken and Jennifer Aydin attend the 12th Annual Luxury Luncheon hosted by Jill Zarin, Brian Kelly and Sean Koski on July 26, 2025 in Southampton, New York.

Jill Zarin’s 12th Annual Luncheon
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate the new GG monogram campaign with an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on July 26, 2025.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS
Todd Rubin/BFA.com

Derek Blasberg attends the Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate the new GG monogram campaign with an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on July 26, 2025.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS
Photo Credit: Julia D’Ambola/BFA.com

Calum Harper attends the Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate the new GG monogram campaign with an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on July 26, 2025.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS
Photo Credit: Julia D’Ambola/BFA.com

Sarah Pidgeon attends the Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate the new GG monogram campaign with an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on July 26, 2025.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS
Photo Credit: Julia D’Ambola/BFA.com

Tina Leung attends the Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate the new GG monogram campaign with an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on July 26, 2025.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS
Photo Credit: Julia D’Ambola/BFA.com

Molly Sims and Nicky Campbell attend the Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate the new GG monogram campaign with an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on July 26, 2025.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS
Photo Credit: Todd Rubin/BFA.com

Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman attend the Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate the new GG monogram campaign with an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on July 26, 2025.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS
Photo Credit: Julia D’Ambola/BFA.com

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are filming on location for ‘Happy Hours’ in New York City on July 24, 2025.

Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson Filming On The ’Happy Hour’ Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson Filming On The ’Happy Hour’ Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Sam Heughan at the photocall for the Starz series ‘Outlander’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 25, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'Outlander’ Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Sam Heughan at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and Sam Heughan at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Sam Heughan, Jamie Roy, and Paul Wesley at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025 in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2025.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

