Zac Efron, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Jack Laugher, Tommy DiDario, and more Insta Snaps

Michael Prieve
In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Zac Efron, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Jack Laugher, Tommy DiDario, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Fran Thomas for BDXY.

Alexander Ludwig and family.

A Josh Heuston photo dump.

Ivan Amozurrutia on holiday.

Paul Tefler poses.

Tom Daley hikes.

Jake Williamson is back on the track.

Corey O’Brien gets grungy.

Tommy DiDario takes a dip.

Jack Laugher in Perth and Singapore.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre shoots.

Zac Efron and Dylan Efron go golfing.

