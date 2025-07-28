Male Model Monday: Alex Viera, Cesar Daniel, Alejandro Carrascosa, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We are featuring our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Alex Viera, Cesar Daniel, Alejandro Carrascosa, and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

Jacob Ishak has passed.

Sacha Bilal is on the rocks.

Federico Cola in Lake Cuomo.

Fred Browne is enjoying the sunset.

Wyatt Engeman is asking.

Christian Hogue’s digitals.

Jannis Danner is dreaming about Greece.

Alejandro Carrascosa is in Barcelona.

Cesar Daniel is catching waves.

Alex Viera in Miami.

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today