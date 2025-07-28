Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Alex Viera, Cesar Daniel, Alejandro Carrascosa, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We are featuring our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Alex Viera, Cesar Daniel, Alejandro Carrascosa, and more!

Destiny's Child
Destiny’s Child reunites as Beyoncé closes out her Cowboy Carter tour
Zac Efron
Zac Efron, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Jack Laugher, Tommy DiDario, and more Insta Snaps

Jacob Ishak has passed.

Sacha Bilal is on the rocks.

Federico Cola in Lake Cuomo.

Fred Browne is enjoying the sunset.

Wyatt Engeman is asking.

Christian Hogue’s digitals.

Jannis Danner is dreaming about Greece.

Alejandro Carrascosa is in Barcelona.

Cesar Daniel is catching waves.

Alex Viera in Miami.

