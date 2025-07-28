Celebrity

Destiny’s Child reunites as Beyoncé closes out her Cowboy Carter tour

Destiny's Child
In an incredible finale to her Cowboy Carter Tour Saturday in Las Vegas, Beyoncé thrilled fans with an amazing series of surprises, including an electrifying Destiny’s Child reunion.

The magic moment happened during the Renaissance portion when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Queen Bey onstage. The iconic trio launched into their hit “Lose My Breath” — marking their first performance of the track together since Beyoncé’s legendary Coachella 2018 shows — before seamlessly blending it with Renaissance’s “Energy.”

The spectacular reunion concluded with a show-stopping rendition of “Bootylicious,” which the group hadn’t performed together since Beyoncé’s unforgettable 2013 Super Bowl halftime show appearance.

The star-studded finale also featured Jay-Z lighting up the stage with “Crazy in Love” and delivering a solo “Niggas in Paris,” while Shaboozey joined for an amazing medley of “Sweet Honey Buckiin / Pure/Honey / Summer Renaissance.”

“Don’t ever ask permission for something that already belongs to you,” Beyoncé shared inspirationally with the packed Allegiant Stadium crowd as the show concluded. “God bless you, drive home safe, thank you for tonight! Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality. I’m so deeply grateful.”

