Quick Drag: Unboxing with Bob the Drag Queen

I’m an online shopaholic and, possibly like you, love to see those “this is what I ordered, this is what I got” unboxing videos that are all over the internet.

I haven’t attempted to order from TikTok because I am trying to stay away from fast fashion, but thankfully, Bob the Drag Queen is here to show us some selections that could be queen-worthy (or could they?)

If nothing else, it’s always a treat to check in with Bob – and a few of the looks I am tempted to try for myself. Check it out and happy shopping!

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today