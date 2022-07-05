Lourdes Leon’s top social media thirst trap moments: Photos

Published by

OK Magazine

She got it from her mama! Lourdes Leon never fails to wow her followers with the sultriest of snaps on social media. The ultra famous daughter of Madonna knows how to get all eyes on her with her artistic photoshoots and high fashion ensembles.

The 25-year-old model appears to take after her famous mother as she is always pushing the envelope with her risqué looks and daring aesthetic.

MADONNA’S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON BRINGS THE HEAT IN MARC JACOBS SPRING COLLECTION — AND EVEN SHOWS OFF HER UNSHAVEN ARMPITS

However, Leon still gets a bit embarrassed by the “Material Girl” singer’s attention0seeking ways. As OK! exclusively reported, Madonna’s kids, who also include Rocco Ritchie, 21, Mercy James, 16, David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone “cringe” at the way their mother provocatively dresses herself.

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” a source revealed. “She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end.”

The source noted her children love her “but it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” explaining that Lordes and Ritchie have “struggled for years” with her attention-seeking behavior.

MADONNA’S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON SHARES SERIES OF RISQUE SNAPS AFTER SHADING MATERIAL GIRL FOR DRESSING PROVOCATIVELY FOR HER AGE

Scroll through the gallery to see Lordes Leon’s top social media thirst traps:

@SAVAGEXFENTY /@lourdesleon/instagram

Madonna’s first born showed off her assets in a black bra ensemble complete with tall leather socks and a wild hairdo as she smiled for the camera.

@lourdesleon/instagram

Leon left little to the imagination in a light blue bikini as she lounged on the hood of a car.

@SWAROVSKI ;@lourdesleon/instagram;

The model posed for a Cher inspired shoot rocking a pair of jeans and a turquoise halter top as she wore her long pin straight hair down.

@thisismayan / @lourdesleon/instagram

Leon rocked a pair of clear glasses and showed off her unique manicure as she lounged in the pool.

@indiana420bitch/@lourdesleon/instagram

The super famous offspring sported a white mini skirt along with a jean bralette as she went high glamour with her makeup for the snap.