Ludi Lin, Darren Barnet, Polo Morin, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Paddleboarding with Ludi Lin, Darren Barnet for InStyle, Polo Morin is on fire, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Dylan Efron

Jason Momoa

Luke Macfarlane

Ross Lynch

Antoni Porowski

Michael Cimino

Timothy Granaderos

Diego Tinoco

Ludi Lin

Darren Barnet

Polo Morin

