Ludi Lin, Darren Barnet, Polo Morin, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Ludi Lin/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Paddleboarding with Ludi Lin, Darren Barnet for InStyle, Polo Morin is on fire, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Dylan Efron
Jason Momoa
Luke Macfarlane
Ross Lynch
Antoni Porowski
Michael Cimino
Timothy Granaderos
Diego Tinoco
Ludi Lin
Darren Barnet
Polo Morin
