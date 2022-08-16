Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Ezra Miller has said sorry for their “past behaviour” and revealed they are suffering “complex mental health issues”.

The ‘Flash’ star has been charged with harassment and felony burglary, and has been accused of assault and abuse, in recent months, but following a “time of intense crisis”, they have now vowed to return to a “healthy, safe and productive stage” of life.

Ezra said in a statement: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Last week, the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ star was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Ezra had also been accused of refusing to leave the Berlin home of a woman named only as Zara after she invited them there one evening in February – with the woman alleging the star became verbally abusive and only left after she called the police – but they are no longer facing legal trouble in Germany after prosecutors reportedly dropped a trespassing investigation.

What’s more, the ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ star was previously accused of sheltering a teenage runaway, Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents filed a restraining order against Ezra.

However, the 18 year old credited Miller with supporting them through a difficult time.

In a statement posted online, the teen wrote: “I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise … “My comrade Ezra Miller … has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss … “I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home … I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body.”