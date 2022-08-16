Madonna poses in risque underwear and asks fans for birthday gifts

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Madonna has posted a series of racy snaps and asked her fans to send her birthday presents.

The Queen of Pop turns 64 today and she’s celebrated early by giving her 18.4 million Instagram followers some eye-popping content.

The ‘Vogue’ hitmaker posted a close-up of her chest in a black lacy bra with diamond chains around her neck, one of her leg over a banister in killer stilettos, and another saw her bent over kneeling on the floor with her booty taking the limelight.

Each post on her Instagram Story was cheekily captioned: ‘It’s Almost My Birthday…. Send Me Presents….”

Meanwhile, Madonna recently explained why she was determined to make her upcoming biopic herself because “misogynistic men” were trying to make movies about her.

The ‘Lucky Star’ singer – who releases the 50-song remix LP ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ on Friday (19.08.22) – said she was “hacking off my limbs” working on the flick about her life and career.

She told Variety: “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

It was reported that ‘Inventing Anna’ star Julia Garner, 28, is to play the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker, though nothing is confirmed yet.

And Madonna spilled that she came to make the movie because she was fed up with men wanting to tell her story in a misogynistic way.

She said: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film.

“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.’”

The ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker also ruled out selling the rights to her back catalogue like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young have done lately.

She told the outlet: “Because they’re my songs. Ownership is everything isn’t it?”

In 2021, Madonna released a trap version of her 1998 hit ‘Frozen’ after it went viral on TikTok, and four remixes followed.

It came after the music legend announced her plans to re-release her back catalogue.

She said: “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to rerelease my catalogue and introduce my music to a new generation.”

And she also hinted she’s planning to head out on tour again.

Madonna added: “The whole thing with ‘Frozen’ was so fun, but I woke up one day and went, ‘I’m sick of living in the past!’ I want to go on tour again, I’m a creature of the stage. That is my happy place.”