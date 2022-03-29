Man files for restraining order against Ezra Miller, accuses actor of meltdown after Hawaii arrest

Published by

Justice League star Ezra Miller is accused of threatening a couple who allegedly provided him with a home to stay while in Hawaii.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the couple — who we have chosen not to name — are asking for protection in court.

In their petition for a temporary restraining order, the couple is pleading for the court to order Ezra to not contact them in any form.

They also want him to stay away from their home and their place of employment. The petition lists one incident that allegedly went down at their Hilo, Hawaii pad hours after Ezra was released from jail.

We’re told the husband who filed claims Ezra had been staying at their home for over a week. His wife had allegedly met the actor at a Farmer’s Market and hit it off.

The trio was enjoying their time together for days. The husband was driving the actor around town and helping him with errands.

It all went downhill after Ezra was taken into custody in the early hours on Monday. He reportedly showed up to a bar and started causing a disturbance.

The police press release states, “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

Police say Ezra “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Sources say the husband claims he was the one who bailed Ezra out of jail and paid the $500 bond.

He claims hours later, back at his house, Ezra lost it. “On 3/28/22, [Ezra] burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying “I will bury you and your slut wife.”

“[Ezra] stole the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]” Sources close to the couple claim they have taken the matter to police but have yet to have their items returned.

The petition also notes, “[Ezra] is famous and wealthy; this makes access to weapons much easier, as well as sending associates to harass [the couple.]

Calls to the police and Ezra’s rep have not been returned.