Boy George accused of conspiring to defraud Jon Moss

Boy George has been accused of “conspiring to defraud” former Culture Club bandmate Jon Moss.

Moss – who was a founding member of the ‘Karma Chameleon’ hitmakers – has launched a High Court challenge against the singer, guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Michael Craig.

The 64-year-old drummer alleges that he’s been defrauded out of £188,000, after being expelled from the group in 2018 by their manager.

Moss claims he’s owed the “outstanding balance” under the contract he signed for their ‘Life Tour’.

None of his former bandmates appeared during the remote court hearing. However, it’s understood that they all dispute Moss’ accusations.

Another hearing is now set to be held on May 4.

Moss starred in the band for 37 years, and he previously claimed that he’s responsible for the Culture Club name.

He said: “It was Caravan Club and then it was something unmentionable. Then I came up with Culture Club because of all the different people in the band.”

The drummer also recalled his first meeting with Boy George, who before forming Culture Club was an occasional singer with Bow Wow Wow, performing under the stage name Lieutenant Lush.

He shared: “I’d seen him around. It was the punk days when everything was a bit hazy and it was a much smaller London in those days so you’d bump into people.

“But when I first met him it was in a really weird theatrical warehouse which was quite appropriate. I think people were more interested in George’s persona than his actual talent at the time. I saw that there was a lot to him but really George got around town and was known for dressing up.

“He could sing. He just needed a little encouragement let’s say. At first a lot of people knew there was something was going on but they didn’t get it because it was quite left field at the time.”

Jon and Boy George – real name George O’Dowd – embarked in a relationship at the height of Culture Club’s success in the 1980s, although the romance was kept under wraps at the time.

Their relationship ended in 1986 just before the group split.