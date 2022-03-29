Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chris Pine surprised by Star Trek announcement
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Chris Pine surprised by Star Trek announcement

by
March 29, 2022
Chris Pine surprised by Star Trek announcement 2

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Chris Pine was taken by surprise by the news that a new Star Trek movie is in development.

A fourth ‘Star Trek’ film was confirmed by J.J. Abrams at Paramount’s Investor Day last month and Chris – who portrays James T. Kirk in the sci-fi franchise – was caught unawares by the revelation.

Chris told IndieWire: “Well, what’s going on with ‘Star Trek’ is frankly, I don’t know. When the announcement was made at the shareholders’ thing, I didn’t know that they were doing that. I don’t think anybody did.”

Despite his shock, Pine revealed that he is looking forward to working with director Matt Shakman.

He said: “I met Matt Shakman, the director. He’s a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal.”

The script for the new ‘Star Trek’ movie will be written by Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires and Pine is looking forward to reading it.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star said: “I know there’s a script out there somewhere and I’m waiting to see it. Looking forward to it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work.”

Pine’s latest role is in the thriller ‘All The Old Knives’ and he revealed how he got to work with an intimacy coordinator for the first time on the film.

See Also
Chris Pine Amazon Studios' "All The Old Knives" Los Angeles Special Screening - Arrivals
Chris Pine compares Dungeons and Dragons to fantasy classics

He explained: “I had never done that before. You’re doing a sex scene in a bedroom and you have this older woman that’s watching and giving you notes on how to do the sex scene and I’m thinking, ‘Who is the person telling me how to have sex?’

“But it was wonderful. She was lovely. It just takes the pressure off. There’s just no discomfort, because you have someone like a referee making sure it’s all above board and everyone is comfortable.

“She’s also like a choreographer making sure it all translates well on screen like, ‘Move your neck’ or ‘Arch your back more’.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top