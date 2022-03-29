Chris Pine surprised by Star Trek announcement

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Chris Pine was taken by surprise by the news that a new Star Trek movie is in development.

A fourth ‘Star Trek’ film was confirmed by J.J. Abrams at Paramount’s Investor Day last month and Chris – who portrays James T. Kirk in the sci-fi franchise – was caught unawares by the revelation.

Chris told IndieWire: “Well, what’s going on with ‘Star Trek’ is frankly, I don’t know. When the announcement was made at the shareholders’ thing, I didn’t know that they were doing that. I don’t think anybody did.”

Despite his shock, Pine revealed that he is looking forward to working with director Matt Shakman.

He said: “I met Matt Shakman, the director. He’s a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal.”

The script for the new ‘Star Trek’ movie will be written by Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires and Pine is looking forward to reading it.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star said: “I know there’s a script out there somewhere and I’m waiting to see it. Looking forward to it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work.”

Pine’s latest role is in the thriller ‘All The Old Knives’ and he revealed how he got to work with an intimacy coordinator for the first time on the film.

He explained: “I had never done that before. You’re doing a sex scene in a bedroom and you have this older woman that’s watching and giving you notes on how to do the sex scene and I’m thinking, ‘Who is the person telling me how to have sex?’

“But it was wonderful. She was lovely. It just takes the pressure off. There’s just no discomfort, because you have someone like a referee making sure it’s all above board and everyone is comfortable.

“She’s also like a choreographer making sure it all translates well on screen like, ‘Move your neck’ or ‘Arch your back more’.”