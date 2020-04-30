Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and More at the 2012 Magic Mike Premiere

Although Magic Mike is based on star Channing Tatum’s real-life experiences in the world of male stripping, on the red carpet at the Los Angeles Film Festival, he made a point to say that it is loosely based on his life.

Here is the film’s synopsis

By day, Mike (Channing Tatum) makes ends meet any way he can — handyman jobs, detailing cars or designing furniture. But nighttime is when Mike really gets to display his many talents: He’s the hot headliner in an all-male revue. Mike sees potential in a 19-year-old he dubs the Kid (Alex Pettyfer), takes the teen under his wing and instructs him in the tricks of the trade. However, Mike learns there’s a downside to the stripper lifestyle when it threatens his romance with the Kid’s sister.

The movie — directed by Steven Soderbergh and also stars Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello.

Unfortunately, everyone showed up at the premiere fully clothed, which just seems like a missed opportunity.

Check out all the hotties at the 2012 Magic Mike premiere

