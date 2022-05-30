Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Aaron Owen, Stefano Tomadini, Joe Martinez and more
Male Model Monday: Aaron Owen, Stefano Tomadini, Joe Martinez and more

by
May 30, 2022
Aaron Owen
Photo via Aaron Owen/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Aaron Owen, Stefano Tomadini, Joe Martinez and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Pietro Boselli after a run.

Milos Gurbor in his unides.

Stefano Tomadini in Barbados.

Frederico Cola in the water.

Adriano Romanini amongst rocks.

Aaron Owen lifts it.

Michael Yerger. I love you too.

Stephen King lifts it.

Leo Cressant soaks it in.

Joe Martinez stretches it.

