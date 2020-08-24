Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Adrian Jimenez, Josh Truesdell, Benjamin Crofchick & More
Male Model Monday: Adrian Jimenez, Josh Truesdell, Benjamin Crofchick & More

by
August 24, 2020
Model Adrian Jimenez
Photo via Adrian Jimenez/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Adrian Jimenez, Josh Truesdell, Benjamin Crofchick and more!

Check out the photos and video:

Chase Mattson thumbs it.

View this post on Instagram

not your average dad bod😉

A post shared by Chase Mattson (@chasemattson) on

Director Jaye Kaye.

Franky Cammarata is acting all cute.

View this post on Instagram

@briankaminski

A post shared by Franky Cammarata (@franky_cammarata) on

Work it, Justin Lyons.

View this post on Instagram

If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far go together. These past few months have taught me a lot about the importance of who I surround myself with. Do those you surround yourself with leave your energy depleted or do they enrich your life with their presence. I’ve made it a conscious effort to surround myself with people who enrich my life. People who challenge my perspectives and help me see the beauty in this journey called life. I’ve always been driven by people who are in a relentless pursuit for their goals. Those with extreme accountability and ownership inspire me to be better. I aspire to demonstrate that in my day to day actions. This evening I had a great leg workout with @aaron_smith02 and @justuskerpel Aaron’s athletic background allowed us to share some new exercises with each other which I haven’t done in years. Safe to say he kicked my ass in most of these exercises but that’s the beauty of going together. You compete in new things and promote an environment of accountability and growth. Give some of these exercises a try and let me know what you think!

A post shared by Justin Lyons (@the.lyonsking) on

Josh Truesdell stares us down.

View this post on Instagram

@clayboutte

A post shared by Josh Truesdell (@jtrues) on

Logan Swiecki-Taylor all boxed up.

Jake Hobbs is looking up!

An intense Lucas Loyola.

Benjamin Crofchick is ripped.

View this post on Instagram

Chapter 2 soon..?

A post shared by Benjamin Crofchick III (@ben_crof) on

A framed Adrian Jimenez.

