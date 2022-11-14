Male Model Monday: Ayrton, Federico Cola, Danny Williams, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Ayrton, Federico Cola, Danny Williams, and more!

Check out the pics!

Selfie by Adrian W Jimenez.

Selfie by Daniils Dmitrijevs.

Mariano Ontañon leans.

Dominic D’Angelica in his Calvins.

Jorge Javier Diaz in his Calvins.

Pablo Morais is tanned and ready to go.

João Araujo in nature.

Federico Cola stretches.

Ayrton for Versace.

Danny Williams takes a bathroom selfie.

THE LATEST ON SL