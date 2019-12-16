Male Model Monday: Charlie Matthews, Josh Truesdell, Mitchell Wick & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Charlie Matthews, Josh Truesdell, Mitchell Wick and more!

Check out the photos:

Franky Cammarata goes for the black briefs.

Nolan Zarlin and his little eye.

Luis Fernando Gonzalez embraces the rainbow.

A lounging Josh Truesdell.

A smoldering Mitchell Wick.

Benjamin Crofchick is just out of the shower.

Michael Yerger from below.

Stefan Petrov with a puppy!

Nathan Maillard is just rocking some jeans.

Charlie Matthews takes a dip.

Like what you see? Follow us on social media to see more!

[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]