Male Model Monday: Charlie Matthews, Josh Truesdell, Mitchell Wick & More

By Miu von Furstenberg 249
Male Model Monday Charlie Matthews Photo via Charlie Matthews / Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Charlie Matthews, Josh Truesdell, Mitchell Wick and more!

Check out the photos:

Franky Cammarata goes for the black briefs.

View this post on Instagram

@blakeballardphoto

A post shared by Franky Cammarata (@franky_cammarata) on

Nolan Zarlin and his little eye.

View this post on Instagram

I spy with my little eye 👁

A post shared by nolanzarlin (@nolanzarlin) on

Luis Fernando Gonzalez embraces the rainbow.

A lounging Josh Truesdell.

View this post on Instagram

🔩 @calvinklein

A post shared by Josh Truesdell (@jtrues) on

A smoldering Mitchell Wick.

View this post on Instagram

Portrait session 11/20 📸🙋🏻‍♂️ @wongsim

A post shared by Mitchell Wick (@mitchell.wick) on

Benjamin Crofchick is just out of the shower.

Michael Yerger from below.

Stefan Petrov with a puppy!

Nathan Maillard is just rocking some jeans.

Charlie Matthews takes a dip.

View this post on Instagram

Taking a morning swim.

A post shared by Charlie Matthews (@charliemmatthews) on

