Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Francisco Lachowski, Benjamin Crofchick & More

Eye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Chase Mattson Photo via Chase Mattson/Instagram
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Chase Mattson, Francisco Lachowski, Benjamin Crofchick and more!

Check out the photos:

Leo Cressant is floating.

Lucas Loyola gives good face.

Charlie Matthews works it.

Benjamin Crofchick wants to know what’s up.

Victor Pinheiro stretches.

View this post on Instagram

@attilakiss.photo CAPE TOWN

A post shared by Victor Pinheiro (@iamvictorpinheiro_) on

Francisco Lachowski is kilting it.

This is how Stefan Petrov stays in shape.

View this post on Instagram

– Pull Ups: In any hotel gym you usually get the chance to do any sort of pull-ups. – Bent-Over Barbell Rows: I didn’t have a loose barbell but I had a smith machine which does a great job on this exercise. There’s also two forms of grip – depends on what feels better and more effective to you. – One-Arm Dumbbell Rows: I was lucky to find dumbbells that are kinda heavy (27.5kg) – so I could use those for a few exercises. If you don’t have heavy dumbbells go with high rep ranges. – Two-Arm Dumbbell Rows: An alternative to the One-Arm Rows. You usually don’t need heavy dumbbells for this (FYI I used 15kg dumbbells). – Incline Dumbbell Press: As I said,.. you‘d be lucky to find some semi-heavy dumbbells you can work with in a hotel gym. One of my favorite exercises for a good chest. Half set through I started doing alternating presses which is a more advanced exercise. – One-Arm Cable Crossover: If you have a cable tower, use it! This exercise gives you great isolation on the chest. – Dumbbell Chest Flys: Use lighter dumbbells that you can usually find in a hotel gym. Fully open up your chest. – Crush Press (Superset): Supersetting Chest Flys with Crush Presses gives you an extra pump. Don’t need to change the weights as your muscles are already tired from the Flys. – Floor Press: Great alternative to Bench Press. I could have also used the bench and move it to the Smith machine, but as I do Floor Presses very rarely I thought I could give it a go. Special thing is the range of motion as you can’t get low with the bar. Your elbows touch the floor and that‘s it. – Dumbbell Shoulder Press: One of my favorite exercises for shoulders. Try alternating as well if weights are too light. – Side Lateral Raises: Another great shoulder isolation exercise, you don’t need much weight for at all. – Hanging Leg Raises: Last but not least, great abs exercise you can do using the pull-up bar. For a good abs workout you usually don’t need additional weights. Enjoy! 💪🇮🇨

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

William F Goodge Is back in the Thunderdome.

Matt Claw strikes a pose.

View this post on Instagram

SUMMER BABY ♌️ #tbt

A post shared by MATT LAW (@mattclaw) on

Chase Mattson gives us a look.

