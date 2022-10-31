Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Christos Katsavochristos, Nolan Zarlin, Rolf Rodrigues and more
Male Model Monday: Christos Katsavochristos, Nolan Zarlin, Rolf Rodrigues and more

by
October 31, 2022
Christos Katsavochristos
Photo via Christos Katsavochristos/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Christos Katsavochristos, Nolan Zarlin, Rolf Rodrigues and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Jhonatan Mujica curls up.

Marlon Teixeira enjoys peace and light.

Daniils Dmitrijevs takes a selfie.

Nigel Hart in the light.

Marlon McKenzie and his Calvins.

Darnell Edwards and some baggy pants.

Jordan Torres is ready to giddy up.

Nolan Zarlin jock straps it.

Christos Katsavochristos is golden.

Rolf Rodrigues in mesh.

