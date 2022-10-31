Ricky Whittle & Liam Hemsworth, Jake Picking, Sam Asghari, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Ricky Whittle/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Ricky Whittle gazes at Liam Hemsworth, cover boy Jake Picking, Sam Asghari weights it, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Dan Benson
Roberto Portales
Ludi Lin
Nick Topel
Chris Salvatore
Claybourne Elder
Dylan Geick
Cristiano Ronaldo
Maluma
Jake Picking
Sam Asghari
Ricky Whittle and Liam Hemsworth
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags