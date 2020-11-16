Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Daniel Lenhardt, Luca Heubl, Dom Fenison, and More

by
November 16, 2020
Daniel Lenhardt
Daniel Lenhardt/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Daniel Lenhardt, Luca Heubl, Dom Fenison and more!

Check out the pics!

Tyler James is serious.

River Viiperi is celebrating Sunday.

Kit Butler sitting on a log.

D. Edwards is chilling.

Luca Heubl is burnt.

It’s a jeans kind of day for Matthew Noszka.

Stefan Petrov and his guns.

Dom Fenison promises to smile.

Michael Yerger is masking up.

Daniel Lenhardt is all about the bubbles.

