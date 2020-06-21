Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Danny Williams, Devin Goda, Chase Mattson & More

by
June 21, 2020
Male Model Danny Williams
Photo via Danny Williams/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Danny Williams, Devin Goda, Chase Mattson, and more!

Check out the photos:

Eian Scully has pockets!

Uh, Christian Hogue, you’re shorts are falling down.

View this post on Instagram

A Bit Cheeky

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

Time for a bathroom selfie from Elliot Reeder.

Chase Mattson’s quarantine dad bod is quite something.

View this post on Instagram

quarantined dad bod🏋🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Chase A Mattson (@chasemattson) on

Scratching it with Harry Goodwins.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for life to resume…. @calvinklein

A post shared by HARRY G 🎭 (@harrygoodwins) on

Dom Fenison and his Calvins.

View this post on Instagram

Shooting some Calvins with @scotthoover1

A post shared by Dom Fenison (@domfenison) on

Those arms are something else, Devin Goda.

Pooling it with Florian Macek.

View this post on Instagram

Pool is ready 🐳

A post shared by Florian Maček (@florianmacek) on

Danny Williams has our attention.

View this post on Instagram

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ – Now that I’ve got your attention, please could you spare a moment to help the people of Yemen? If you don’t know already they’re a nation on the brink of extinction. From a seemingly never ending civil war killing countless civilians, to the worlds worst ever cholera outbreak, or the tragic normality of famine that’s nationwide, they are literally on the brink and they need as much help as they can get! Things aren’t easy for us in the UK I know, but we’re fortunate enough to live somewhere where we can buy designer face masks ffs! COVID-19 was just the tip of the iceberg for these people 😞 I put a link in my bio to one of the pages I’ve donated to, its to protect the children and help give them food and clean water, but if you find another site or a different way to help, I implore you to 🙏🏾 thank you 🌍 #yemen #yemencrisis #saveyemen

A post shared by Danny Williams (@itsdannywilliams) on

Adam Phillips is missing the beach.

