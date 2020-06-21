Male Model Monday: Danny Williams, Devin Goda, Chase Mattson & More

★ Singer Leona Lewis shares her story of racism in the UK. [OMG BLOG]

★ Meet 90-year-old Kenneth Felts who just came out. Welcome to the family, Kenneth! [Towleroad]

★ The Weekend is selling his Hidden Hills mansion and it features an absolutely killer wine cellar. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Eurovision star Dan Stevens on playing a Russian contestant with a big secret. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ How has Arnold Schwarzenegger spent his time during the pandemic? [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday and she gave her staff the day off. [Celebitchy]

★ Matt Gaetz trots out his surprise son Nestor on Tucker Carlson‘s show. [Boy Culture]