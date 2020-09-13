Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Devin Goda, Dom Fenison, Calum Winsor & More
Male Model Monday: Devin Goda, Dom Fenison, Calum Winsor & More

by
September 13, 2020
Devin Goda
Photo via Devin Goda/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Devin Goda, Dom Fenison, Calum Winsor, and more!

Check out the photos and video:

Intensity by Tyler James.

Jesse Dunphy leaves us thirsty.

Tucker Des Lauriers is working it.

Hi there, Harry Goodwins.

View this post on Instagram

La dolce vita 📸 @shotbygaston x @leffrontejournal

A post shared by HARRY GOODWINS (@harrygoodwins) on

Polaroids by Charlie Matthews.

Flexing with Calum Winsor.

Jarrod Scott‘s new routine.

Adam Phillips and his Calvins.

Who’s ready to play some football with Dom Fenison?

Devin Goda is all about faith and fitness.

View this post on Instagram

Home gym🦍 #faithandfitness

A post shared by Devin Goda (@dgoda85) on

