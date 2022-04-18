Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Frederico Cola, Simone Susinna, Elliott Reeder and more
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Frederico Cola, Simone Susinna, Elliott Reeder and more

by
April 18, 2022
Frederico Cola
Photo via Frederico Cola/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Frederico Cola, Simone Susinna, Elliott Reeder and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Christian Hogue is delicious.

Frederico Cola takes a sip.

Paul Forman selfies it.

Alexandar Rusic in action.

Trevor Bell is focused.

Simone Susinna lounges.

A Luiz Piva portfolio.

See Also
Luke Evans
Luke Evans, Gordon Winarick, Jared Leto, and more Insta Snaps

Chad White and a bale of hay!

Elliott Reeder reads a book.

Delaney Ortiz is the man in the mirror.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top