Megan Thee Stallion works up a hot girl sweat on Coachella’s main stage

Indio (United States) (AFP) – Megan Thee Stallion corralled thousands of hotties to Coachella’s main stage Saturday night, gyrating her way through one of the weekend’s most anticipated sets.

“Coachella. Y’all ready hotties?” she exclaimed to a cascade of cheers to open her debut performance at one of the world’s most-watched music festivals, stepping out in a futuristic silver thong bodysuit with a molded corset.

The 27-year-old gave a retrospective of her hits including “Big Ole Freak” and “Body,” but instead of her razor-sharp flow — which at times lagged behind the backing track — it was her dance moves made possible by impossibly strong thighs that stole the show.

“I walk and I talk like a pimp ‘cuz I am,” the Grammy-winning rapper born Megan Pete in Houston spit out as she strutted across the stage.

“Where my hot girls at!” she shouted to the crowd, using the nickname she flirtatiously bestowed upon her devoted fans after crowning 2019 “hot girl summer” and exploding to fame.

Locks flowing and twerks popping even harder than her bars, Megan made good on her queen of hotties crown, getting suggestive with the mic and drawing screams with dance moves miming oral sex.

“Ladies if you love your body make some… noise,” she shouted in one of her many expletive-laden proclamations of the night.

‘Hot girl coach’

She confused fans midway through by disappearing for upwards of five minutes — but returned in another thong bodysuit, this time giving harness vibes with oblique-baring cutouts, paired with disco-style knee-high turquoise boots.

“This my first time at Coachella, and I’m ready to turn… up with y’all!” she exclaimed. “We gonna turn this… up like it’s 2019 real quick.”

Megan then commanded her legions of fans to hold up their cell phone lights, before launching into her latest collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.”

And as she promised earlier this month, the rapper dropped a new track that’s as of now without an official name.

But if the lyrics, and the dance moves, have anything to do with the title — it might be something along the lines of “Dick Don’t Run Me,” an empowerment anthem disparaging ex-lovers.

“Thank you to the… hotties, because without the… hotties, there would be no… hot girl culture,” Meg yelled.

Among her closers was “Savage,” her single off the nine-song EP “Suga” that caught fire on TikTok before she did a remix with Beyonce that was among 2020’s smash hits despite its release during the brutal first US wave of the pandemic.

Megan Thee Stallion was the final act before headliner Billie Eilish, leaving the stage as her set threw up fire imagery behind her.

Declaring herself forever “hot girl coach,” she had a few final words for the haters.

“If you ain’t know about me, ask your boo about me,” said Meg.