Pet Bunnies To Egg Hunts! Khloé Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, David Beckham, More Celebs’ holiday weekend celebrations — see the pics!

Celebrities are just like us.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest actors, musicians and reality stars got together with their families to celebrate their favorite Easter and Passover traditions. (This year, both holidays landed on the same weekend.)

Whether they spent the day at home or at an over-the-top event, from Easter egg hunts to bunny suit snaps, social media has been flooded with adorable holiday festivities.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs are celebrating Easter and Passover.

Khloé Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner fam got together for a group egg hunt! Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True, 4 — who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — smiled for the camera as she proudly showed off her two baskets of Easter eggs and other treats!

David Beckham

Legendary footballer David Beckham shared a carrot with fluffy bunny pal, Coco, in an adorable clip he shared to his Instagram on Saturday, April 16. “Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham’s & coco,” he captioned the pic, also tagging his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their kids, implying the day was a family affair.

Scott Disick

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Scott Disick — who was raised Jewish — didn’t spend the day with the Kardashian-Jenners. Instead, he posed for a snap while at a Passover celebration with friend David Einhorn.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

A pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild shared sweet snaps of her daughters — she shares Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Teddy Marilyn, 4, with husband James Rothschild — opening up plastic Easter eggs to see what kind of candy is inside.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani posted a pic of herself posing next to her country star hubby, Blake Shelton, who was decked out in a pink bunny outfit — ears and all!