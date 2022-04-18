Unrecognizable Madonna spends Easter with her kids — see the filtered photos

Published by

OK Magazine

Is that you, Madonna? The singer, who looked unrecognizable, spent Easter Sunday with her four of her kids — David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, both 9 — where they had a day of fun.

In the snaps, which Madonna posted to Instagram, she showed them dying and painting eggs.

“The Easter Bunny says Love First,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

@madonna/instagram

The 63-year-old, who wore a green mesh shirt and black pants, also uploaded a video of the activity, writing, “Couple of crazy Bunnies……….. 🐰💕🐣 💜🥚♥️ 🎉 🐇#fireboy.”

Of course, people loved seeing Madonna with her kiddos. One person wrote, “Happy Easter 🐇🐣🐰,” while another added, “Happy Easter Queen 💕 your family is the besttt!!”

A third person gushed, “We wish You all an excellent Easter!!! 🍫🐇🎉🖤.”

@madonna/instagram

The mom-of-six — she also has daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, and son Rocco Ritchie, 21 — has been making headlines lately for her odd appearance.

The “Material Girl” songstress posted a TikTok video in which she appeared drastically different, and users couldn’t help but point out that something didn’t look right.

“I’ve loved Madonna since I was little … huge fan… love her … but this is a hard pass… what has she done to herself?” one user questioned, while another quipped, “Great! How am I supposed to close my eyes and fall asleep now!?”

@madonna/instagram

“Starting from the top, she’s had a bunch of Botox so her forehead doesn’t move at all,” Dr. Steve Fallek exclusively told OK! about what she might have done to her face. “Her upper eyelids are also significantly dropped, what we call ptosis, and should be fixed,” he noted. “The cheeks are way too filled with filler and she might have had too much buccal fat pad reduction to narrow her face too. The lips are also out of proportion and too big for her.”