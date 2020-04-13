Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Giovanni Bonamy, Jake Hobbs, Wyatt Cushman & More

By Michael Prieve
Giovanni Bonamy Photo via Giovanni Bonamy/Instagram
Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Giovanni Bonamy, Jake Hobbs, Wyatt Cushman and more!

Check out the photos:

Say hello to Wyatt Cushman’s abs.

Lounging with Adam Phillips.

Christian Hogue is ready to rumble.

Rumble in the jungle

Looking dapper, Deano Perona.

👁👁

We cannot choose just one, Tyler James.

Celebrating with Sebastian Suave.

In bed with Alex Sewell.

Jake Hobbs in tighty whities.

Mirror selfie by Luis Borges.

Hoje não se podia comer carne 🕺

Happy Easter from Giovanni Bonamy!

X