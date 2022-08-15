Male Model Monday: Jake Hobbs, Jordan Torres, Tobias Sorensen, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Jake Hobbs, Jordan Torres, Tobias Sorensen, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Stephen King is comfy.

Christian Hogue relaxes.

Jules Horn emerges.

In bed with Simone Bredariol.

Jake Hobbs in his Bench Body underwear.

Rumen Radev is pumped.

Maverick McConnell posts a selfie.

Jordan Torres spreads ‘em.

Levi Conely swings.

Tobias Sorensen on the beach.

THE LATEST ON SL