The Week in Drag – Secret Celebrity Drag Race returns, meet your Queen of Queens, Trixie. And Katya talk Uncoupled and more

Hello, hello, hello! We are back with another roundup of all things drag in the Week in Drag!

It feels like every week, we’ve got a new Drag Race series on the horizon and this week is no different, with the premiere of the second season of Secret Celebrity Drag Race. In addition, if you’re still reeling from season seven of All-Stars, we check in for an in-depth chat with the season’s champion, Jinkx Mnsoon and some tales from the show from Monét X Change (along with Bob the Drag Queen).

Trixie and Katya are back with a new Netflix show you’re going to want to check out and Jaymes Mansfield is back with more wig wizardry. There’s lots to see, so let’s bring it to the runway!

The second season of Secret Celebrity Drag Race premiered on Friday on VH1. In case you missed it, here’s a sneak peek, featuring mentors Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Monét X Change, guest stars including Katya, Gottmik and Eureka and the secret celebs themselves…and judging from what I’ve seen on the internet, many of them aren’t really too secret…especially a beloved actress with a distinctive speaking voice. This season, in a Masked Singer-esque twist, the celebs behind the queen-testants aren’t revealed until they are eliminated. I’m tuning in, how about you?

The Emmys are still a month away, but the Television Academy handed them out this week and the HBO Max series We’re Here won awards for Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program and Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming. One of the winning makeup artists on the show is season eight’s Laila McQueen. Congrats to Laila and the other talented artists.

In the latest “Portrait of a Queen”, we head to Portland to chat with the bewitching Jinkx Monsoon, who, in case you didn’t know, won season seven of All Stars. She talks about her season 5 Drag Race victory, her unforgettable portrayal of Little Edie in the Snatch Game and gets ready for a show. I could spend so much more time with Jinkx, but this interview is a great peek into her creative mind.

Speaking of All Stars 7, Monét X Change still has lots to say about the season and dishes with Bob the Drag Queen all about it. On the latest “Sibling Watchery”, the queens take us back to the premiere episode.

The latest episode of “Sibling Rivalry” is also All Stars-themed. Recorded right after Monét was cast on season 7, she and Bob speculate on who will be joining her in the competition (and have some pretty spot-on predictions.)

Trixie and Katya watch the new Netflix series starring the wonderful Neil Patrick Harris, Uncoupled, on the latest ‘I Like to Watch.”

The pair have been traveling the world with their hilarious “Trixie and Katya Live” show (with special guest Kelly Mantle) and here, they take us behind the scenes to see how the show is put together.

Jaymes Mansfield is back with a new vlog, taking us behind the scenes of the Trixie Motel finale and giving us a tour of the beautifully decorated rooms.

Not only did Jaymes come back with the tour, but she also brought us a new wig transformation, recreating Bob’s infamous (and Tina Burner-inspired) “Purse First Impressions” wig with a human hair wig.

Pythia and Yuhua Hamasaki have opinions about the looks featured on Canada’s Drag Race. Watch as they play “Slap or Scrap” with the “Bitch Stole My Look” runway fashions.

Adriana and Scarlet Envy toot and boot the haute couture fashions on the runway of Drag Race France on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Want more French fashion? The elegant duo also took a closer look at the top 4 queens’ family resemblance challenge looks.

Dating sucks, but at least we have Violet and Gottmik to mine the world of digital dating for some humor, as they do in the latest episode of “No Gorge.”

In Laganja Estranja’s latest vlog entry, she takes us to the I Feel Love Afterparty for her recent High Tea event. How come I can’t get invited to stuff like this?

And that wraps up another week of news and updates from the world of drag. Here’s one last treat until we meet again, the latest video from Honey Davenport. Enjoy “T.R.O.U.B.L.E (Quarantine Edition)” and until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

