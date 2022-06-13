Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Lucas Cruz, David Gandy, Levi Conely, and more
Male Model Monday: Lucas Cruz, David Gandy, Levi Conely, and more

June 13, 2022
Lucas Cruz
Photo via Lucas Cruz/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Lucas Cruz, David Gandy, Levi Conely, and more!

Check out the pics!

Daniils Dmitrijevs takes a selfie.

Victor Pinheiro amongst the palms.

Nigel Hart drops his pants.

Nicolas Simoes takes off his shirt.

Arthur Sales and his Calvins.

Lucas Cruz and a bed sheet.

Jorge Diaz shows off his Tommy’s.

Paul Forman in paradise.

David Gandy emerges.

Levi Conely is a swinger.

Socialite Life

