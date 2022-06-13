Jennifer Hudson reaches EGOT status after first Tony win

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jennifer Hudson has reached EGOT status.

The 40-year-old actress-and-singer won her first Tony Award for ‘A Strange Loop’, which scooped Best Musical at Sunday night’s (12.06.22) ceremony at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

The ‘Dreamgirls’ star adds her Tony to her Emmy, Grammy and Oscar.

Jennifer won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Effie White in 2007’s ‘Dreamgirls’.

She went on to win two Grammys, first for her self-titled album in 2008, and in 2017 ‘The Color Purple’ was named Best Musical Theater Album.

The former ‘American Idol’ contestant earned her first Daytime Emmy last year for ‘Baby Yaga’, in which she voices Forest and also co-produced.

Jennifer named her dogs after two of the awards, Oscar and Grammy, and she previously quipped that she’ll have to get two more dogs and name them Tony and Emmy when she earns her EGOT status.

She said: “I should get two more dogs.

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

Jennifer is among a handful of stars who have achieved EGOT status, including John Legend, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.

Meanwhile, the screen star has landed her own daytime talk show.

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ is set to air on Fox in the autumn.

Jennifer said: “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.'”

The ‘Respect’ star admitted she is “so ready” to explore “the things that inspire and move us all”

She continued: “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”

And Jennifer “couldn’t be more thrilled” to be showing a newer side of herself.

She added: “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.

“And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”