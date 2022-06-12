The Week in Drag: Jinkx Monsoon vs The Vivienne on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, hitting the beach with Willow Pill and Kornbread and more!

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome once again to our weekly wrap-up of all things Drag Race.

This week, our season seven All Stars offered advice to the graduates of Drag U (RIP…never forget) and brought fierce, veil-themed fashions to the runway. In case you missed last week’s she-larious Fairytale Justice challenge and spiked runway looks, our favorite Ru-cappers are here to fill you in on the week’s hits and misses (although I don’t think there were any.)

In addition, we check in on the new reality series starring Trixie Mattel, take a walk down fashion memory lane with Latrice Royale and watch season 14 champion Willow Pill in a fab new video. We’ve got lots to get into, so let’s bring it to the runway!

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the battle lines are drawn between last week’s winner The Vivienne and obvious frontrunner Jinkx Monsoon. Mama Ru challenges our queen-testants to deliver an inspirational commencement speech because knowledge is power and it’s important to pass it on. Comedienne Nikki Glaser is on hand to coach the queens and the results do inspire…lots of laughter, with Raja’s spiritual words of wisdom and a witchy Jinkx’s run-in with a car in Amsterdam (literally) earning cackles from Ru.

The runway theme this week is ’Veiled It!” and every look we saw was worthy of an All Star, especially Monét’s beautiful, feathered dress and birdcage headpiece, Raja’s magazine cover eleganza, Shea’s accordion-pleated tribute to her gardening Gram and Jinkx’s butterfly adorned lavender gown. Our top two this week were Jinkx and Raja and the pair gave us a colorful lip-sync to Lizzo’s “Better in Color.” Jinkx wins again and chooses to block her rival The Vivienne and, in another twist, next week the top two get to bestow a Legendary Legend Star on one of their fellow queens. Watch the birth of the Viv and Jinkx rivalry here in the first act of the episode and subscribe to Paramount+ to see all of the drama.

Last week’s All Stars found the queens facing Judge Michelle Visage in “Fairytale Justice” and showcasing some spectacular spiked looks on the runway. Bob the Drag Queen is here with the highlights – and welcomes her season eight sister Naysha Lopez on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop”

Last week’s runway was really something to talk about and Yuhua Hamasaki an Shuga Cain give us their “Bootleg Opinions” of the “Spikes on the Runway” looks.

Naysha Lopez and Batty Davis welcome Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen and Adore Delano (who knows her way around reality singing competitions) to their weekly Drag Race viewing party at Chicago’s Roscoe’s Bar & Grill.

The ruling is that last week’s “Fairytale Justice” challenge was one for the books, with solid performances from all of the queens. Joseph Shepherd and Laganja Estranja weigh in on the episode on the latest episode of their podcast, “Queening Out”.

Our All Stars queens are in the hot seat as Glamour magazine puts them through a “Friendship Test”. They share their first impressions of each other, do some trust falls, play a few (kind of difficult) rounds of Drag Race trivia and answer rapid-fire questions about each other.

Last week, the fabulous Sharonne was crowned as the queen of season 2 of Drag Race España and all of the queens returned to the runway to showcase their best drag looks. Alexis Mateo and Choriza May toot and boot the ensembles on the final “Fashion Photo Ruview” of the season. I, for one, can’t wait for season three.

She’s a makeup maven, accomplished singer, author and fabulous performer – and now Trixie Mattel has added hotelier to her resume. Her new show Trixie Motel debuted on Discovery+ this week and you need to check out this sneak peek, featuring RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump.

And, in “Trixie, take my money” news, she showcased thee new merch to accompany her new Blonde and Pink double albums, coming your way on June 24. I need those nails, like now. You can pre-save her new music here.

Trixie and Katya watch and react to season one of the Netflix series Young Royals on “I Like to Watch.”

Batter up! Who better to talk about sports than our two favorite non-athletic drag queens? On this week’s “UNHhhh”, the pair talk all things sports, including gym showers, how they would behave as Olympic champions, their dream athletic physiques and lots more. It’s another gold medal-winning episode.

Good God, get a grip girl! The fabulous Latrice Royale is the latest queen to come “Out of the Closet” and invite us into her Florida home. She discusses her pageant background and shows off her beautiful and iconic looks (including the meme-famous Large Marge from the season four Tuckahoe Prison challenge.) She also talks about doing drag on a dime, her love of all things fashion and praises the many design talents of Lashawn Beyond. I have to find those gold platform shoes in my size.

Let’s take a moment to catch up with season 13 champion Symone. In this interview, she discusses putting together a look, getting a DM from Rihanna and walking the runway on the Savage x Fenty show, and her upcoming role in the Billy Eichner flick Bros.

From the DragCon 2022 archives, Joseph Shepherd talks with Nicky Doll and Jiggly Caliente about the upcoming international spin-offs Drag Race France and Drag Race Philippines.

Take a trip back in the Drag Race way back machine to season eight with Bob and Monét, as they discuss the “Bitch Perfect” girl group challenge and movie awards realness runway on the latest “Sibling Watchery.” PS – if you can’t get enough of Bob (and who can?), she and a host of LGBT comedians, including Trixie Mattel, Matteo Lane, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, and Scott Thompson on Netflix is A Joke’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, streaming now.

It’s time to think pink! Jaymes Mansfield is always a queen to dye for and in this video, she tries out the new hair color kit from Trixie Mattel X Good Dye Young (Hayley Williams from Paramore’s company).

In Laganja Estranja’s latest vlog, she takes us alonfg with her on a trip to Provincetown and Boston.

Milli-Rock, a/k/a Rock M Sakura and Militia Scunt react to Facebook edging videos. I had never heard of these before and now I have. The end.

And…that’s it for this week. We teased the new video from Willow Pill, so we’ll leave you with the new video for “Angle”, featuring Willow and her season 14 sisters Kornbread, Kerri Colby, and June Jambalaya along with Dragula’s Landon Cider and Jiggly Caliente. Until next week, stay safe, stay healthy, stay proud and say LOVE!

