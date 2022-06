It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Yasser Marta.

Yasser was born in the Philippines on July 28, 1996. He first made his screen debut in 2007 in the film Pi7ong tagpo.

He went to on appear in Full House Tonight!, Magpakailanman, and A1 ko sa’yo.

Yasser will soon be part of new Kapuso series, What We Could Be, which he will co-headline with Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega.



