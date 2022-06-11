Beyoncé 2.0? Beyhive On Alert After Singer Scrubs Social Media

Published by

Is new music finally on the way? Beyoncé sent the rumor mill into overdrive after scrubbing the profile pics from all of her social media platforms on Thursday night, leaving the generic icon up instead.

As of Friday, her Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter accounts have all been changed.

It’s been a whopping six years since the Grammy-award winner, 40, released a full-length studio album, so certified Beyhive members are pining over the possibility that she’ll be releasing some fresh singles to jam out to in 2022.

Her mom, Tina Knowles, fueled the music rumors by sharing a video of her talented daughter performing, captioned, “I miss your singing.”

Beyoncé’s last full-length solo release came in 2016. When the chart-topping star dropped Lemonade, she made sure to go the extra mile with a 65-minute “visual album.”

Years before, she released her soulful self-titled album in 2013, featuring hit singles such as Drunk In Love, Pretty Hurts, and Partition.

Fortunately, she gave music-enthusiasts something to listen to during the interim, doing a joint album with husband Jay-Z called Everything Is Love in 2018, as well as The Lion King: The Gift in 2019 and the Homecoming live album.

The A-lister certainly knows how to get people talking, famously revealing her first pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

In February 2017, she took fans by surprise again by announcing her pregnancy with twins. Beyoncé and Jay Z were over the moon to welcome Rumi and Sir later that year.

Beyoncé also dished about wanting to surprise her fans in August 2021, revealing that she had been hard at work on creating new tracks.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” the Austin Powers in Goldmember actress told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”