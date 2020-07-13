Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Max Hamilton, Edward Wilding, Elliot Meeten & More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Max Hamilton, Edward Wilding, Elliot Meeten & More

by
July 13, 2020
Model Max Hamilton

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Max Hamilton, Edward Wilding, Elliot Meeten, and more!

Check out the photos:

Elliot Meeten statues it up.

View this post on Instagram

Spinario—Boy with Thorn (phone)

A post shared by Elliot George Meeten (@elliotmeeten) on

Edward Wilding give his bet come hither eyes.

View this post on Instagram

📸 by Karl Lagerfeld

A post shared by Edward J Wilding (@edwardwilding) on

Nolan Zarlin goes for the boxer brief.

View this post on Instagram

Household attire 😎

A post shared by nolanzarlin (@nolanzarlin) on

Logan Swiecki-Taylor and his tiny suit.

Leo Cressant really does love the beach.

Stretching with Bobby Penney.

Stefan Petrov’s jeans fit very well.

See Also
Justin Bieber 2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game
Justin Bieber Receiving Treatment for Depression and Anxiety

Jason Morgan in black and white.

View this post on Instagram

@lofficielsingapore 📷 @steve_harnacke

A post shared by Jason Morgan (@jasonmorgan35) on

Lucas Loyola’s palm trees.

Max Hamilton lounges.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Well, hello! Pro tennis player Milos Drakulic is naked! [OMG BLOG]

★ After calling in to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show on Thursday night, President Donald Trump said doctors were “very surprised” when he recently passed a cognitive test. [Towleroad]

★ Take a look inside Natasha Bedingfield‘s $2.25 million home. It could be yours! [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ That time Virginia Wade dethroned Chris Evert at Wimbledon. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ 30 Years Ago Today, Princess Diana Got Gussied Up For the Premiere of….Back to the Future III, because a premiere is a premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Times are tough for everyone. Robert DeNiro cut his ex-wife’s AmEx allowance from $100K to $50K a month. [Celebitchy]

Roger models some briefs for Walking Jack undies. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X