Male Model Monday: Max Hamilton, Edward Wilding, Elliot Meeten & More

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Max Hamilton, Edward Wilding, Elliot Meeten, and more!
Check out the photos:
Elliot Meeten statues it up.
Edward Wilding give his bet come hither eyes.
Nolan Zarlin goes for the boxer brief.
Logan Swiecki-Taylor and his tiny suit.
Leo Cressant really does love the beach.
Stretching with Bobby Penney.
Stefan Petrov’s jeans fit very well.
Jason Morgan in black and white.
Lucas Loyola’s palm trees.
Max Hamilton lounges.
