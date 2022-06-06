Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Adriano Romanini, Christos Katsavochristos and more

by
June 6, 2022
Michael Yerger for 2xist
Photo via 2xist/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Michael Yerger, Adriano Romanini, Christos Katsavochristos and more!

Check out the pics!

Aaron Owen mirrors it.

Michael Yerger for 2xist.

Nolan Zarlin in shorts.

Jordan Torres in bed.

Christian Hogue shows off some leg.

Christian D’Angelo rodeos it up.

Adriano Romanini in black and white.

Andrea Denver gets colorful.

Chad White in trunks.

Christos Katsavochristos and a view.

