Queen Elizabeth waves at crowds during Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Queen Elizabeth waves at crowds during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

by
June 6, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Pageant
Photo by Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Queen Elizabeth appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the final act of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch appeared for a few minutes and waved to the crowds from the balcony, where she was joined by members of her family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The crowd outside the Palace sang the national anthem, after the Queen – who has been experiencing some discomfort in recent days – and her family waved on the balcony.

Prior to that, the monarch appeared in the form of a hologram during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

A 3-D image of the Queen – who has struggled with her mobility over recent months – waved at the crowds from the Gold State Coach during the London street pageant.

The coach, which was flanked by guardsmen on horseback, featured archival footage of the monarch, and the special effects made it appear as though the Queen was riding through the streets of the UK capital.

The carriage led the spectacular parade, which featured around 10,000 people, including 6,000 performers.

Other members of the royal family – including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – all enjoyed the festivities from the royal box.

A host of big-name stars also featured as part of the event, including the likes of Sir Cliff Richard, Naomi Campbell, Dame Joan Collins, and Kate Moss – who was onboard a 90s-themed bus – as well as classic James Bond cars and Daleks from ‘Doctor Who’.

What’s more, the parade included a Bollywood-inspired segment that celebrated the British south-Asian experience, as well as a special performance from pop star Ed Sheeran.

However, the Red Arrows weren’t able to perform for the crowds because of the bad weather in London.

