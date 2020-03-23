Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Male Model Monday: Nathan Maillard, Charlie Matthews, Sebastian Suave & More

Eye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Nathan Maillard Photo via Nathan Maillard/Instagram
6

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Nathan Maillard, Charlie Matthews, Sebastian Suave and more!

Check out the photos:

Nolan Zarlin in his everyday attire.

Related

Nyle DiMarco, Sam Heughan, Noah Centineo and More Insta…

Meet Instagram Hottie Tobias Reuter

Working out with Eian Scully.

Join Max Hamilton.

Related

David Gandy, Prince Royce, Nick Cannon and More Insta Snaps

Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Joe Schenk, Edward…

Sweating it out with Aleksander Rusić.

Sebastian Suave is enjoying nature.

Lucas Loyola is dripping.

Related

Timothée Chalamet, Jeremiah Brent, Christopher Gorham and…

Meet Instagram Hottie Tom Zalac

Sergio Carvajal’s hair is swept up.

View this post on Instagram

How’s quarantine? Saldremos de esta❤️💦

A post shared by SERGIO CARVAJAL (@sergiocarvajal7) on

Wyatt Cushman is pretending.

Related

Chris Hemsworth, Geoff Stults, Rome Flynn and More Insta…

Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers…

Charlie Matthews is glistening.

Nathan Maillard is hanging by the sink.

From Our Partners

Related

Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan, Ed Westwick and More Insta…

Ezra Miller, Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber and More Insta Snaps

  • OMG, JoJo Brings Us Corona-Pop Self Cover With “Chill (Stay In) [Live From Home]” [OMG BLOG]
  • Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman Went to the ER With Coronavirus Symptoms, But Was Unable to Get Tested [Towleroad]
  • COVID19 Marks Another Celeb, Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Lucy Liu’s Marie Claire China Spread Is Amazing [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Kumail Nanjiani on His Buffening: “I Had to Change My Relationship to Pain” [Celebitchy]
  • Catching Up With Book Worm Jake Shears [Kenneth in the 212]
  • LGBTQ Movies To Occupy Your Time [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X