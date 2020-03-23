Male Model Monday: Nathan Maillard, Charlie Matthews, Sebastian Suave & More
Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Nathan Maillard, Charlie Matthews, Sebastian Suave and more!
Check out the photos:
Nolan Zarlin in his everyday attire.
Related
Working out with Eian Scully.
Join Max Hamilton.
Related
Sweating it out with Aleksander Rusić.
Sebastian Suave is enjoying nature.
Lucas Loyola is dripping.
Sergio Carvajal’s hair is swept up.
Wyatt Cushman is pretending.
Related
Charlie Matthews is glistening.
Nathan Maillard is hanging by the sink.
From Our Partners
Related
- OMG, JoJo Brings Us Corona-Pop Self Cover With “Chill (Stay In) [Live From Home]” [OMG BLOG]
- Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman Went to the ER With Coronavirus Symptoms, But Was Unable to Get Tested [Towleroad]
- COVID19 Marks Another Celeb, Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Lucy Liu’s Marie Claire China Spread Is Amazing [Go Fug Yourself]
- Kumail Nanjiani on His Buffening: “I Had to Change My Relationship to Pain” [Celebitchy]
- Catching Up With Book Worm Jake Shears [Kenneth in the 212]
- LGBTQ Movies To Occupy Your Time [Boy Culture]