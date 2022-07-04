Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Nigel Hart, Victor Pinheiro, Augusta Alexander, and more
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Nigel Hart, Victor Pinheiro, Augusta Alexander, and more

by
July 4, 2022
Nigel Hart
Photo via Nigel Hart/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Nigel Hart, Victor Pinheiro, Augusta Alexander, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Nigel Hart in briefs.

Poolside with David Gandy.

Dioring it with Daniel Lenhardt.

Stefano Tomadini in swimwear.

Ricardo Baldin leans.

Victor Pinheiro in jeans.

Julian Schneyder is wet.

See Also
Johnny Sibilly
Johnny Sibilly, Joseph Baena, Charles Melton, and more Insta Snaps

Glenn Baeck lounges.

Kyle Skopec and a bucket hat.

Augusta Alexander lifts it.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top