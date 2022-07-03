Lindsay Lohan announces she is married to Bader Shammas

Published by

Lindsay Lohan is a married woman!

The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her cuddled up next to her now-husband, Bader Shammas, as she teased at the exciting news.

“🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she gushed in the caption on Friday, July 1. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖”

The happy news came the day before Lohan’s 36th birthday. Shammas commemorated the special day with his own Instagram Story featuring a cute snap of his new bride sitting at a table outdoors. An animated caption read: “Happy, Happier, Happiest Birthday.”

As OK! previously reported, Lohan and her hunky hubby reportedly started dating back in 2020, and sparked rumors of their engagement last October after they were spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City together. The Parent Trap star cut a casual figure in a top and pair of sweatpants, but fans were shocked to see a glimpse of a sparkling ring on that special finger.

The diamond in her Harry Winston ring is a square shaped cut and was estimated by Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, to be at least six carats.

“With high color and high clarity, I would estimate the retail value at a cool quarter of a million dollars – $250,000,” Kothari told Page Six.

A few months later, Lohan confirmed her engagement, opening up on wedding plans in an interview with Extra host Rachel Lindsay.

“I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I’ll be more like that,” she said, after being asked what kind of bride she will be. She added she was thinking about a destination wedding. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time.”