The Week in Drag – Meet the judges for Canada’s Drag Race season three, Raja’s fashion journey, a sparkly treat from Willam and more

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to a holiday weekend edition of the Week in Drag! Who needs fireworks when the sizzling, sparkling queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are here to make your weekend even more fabulous?

This week, we celebrated Christmas in July with a holiday-themed acting challenge from the season seven All Stars, we got our first peek at the queens competing to be the next Canadian Drag Superstar and we get our first peek at the runway style of the queens of Drag Race France.

If this isn’t enough, we also have videos from some of our faves, including Trixie and Katya, Bob and Monét, Willam, and lots more. It’s time to celebrate drag excellence, so let’s bring it to the runway!

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens took the stage for an acting challenge that delivered the excellent “Santa’s School for Girls” (a thing so beautiful, it almost made us forget the “ShakesQueer” challenge from season seven of Drag Race. As the episode opens, Jaida is celebrating her “delusion” about being the first queen to get three stars and Trinity reminds us she would also have three stars if she hadn’t been the recipient of the first platinum plunger by Shea. The queens do some legendary legend star math to figure out what our one-star queens need to do to get in the finale (and Monét is concerned).

Mama Ru tells the queens that they will test their acting chops in the “soon-to-be cult classic” “Santa’s School for Girls.” Since Trinity the Tuck was last week’s winner, she gets to cast the roles. As always, there was a battle royale for the role of teacher Miss Toe between Jinkx Monsoon and Monét X Change. Instead of the usual impromptu audition, Trinity upheld her half of her alliance and gave Monét the role she wanted.

The queens had who I believe to the best guest acting coach in the series’ history in Janicza Bravo, who directed the chaotically entertaining movie, Zola. The queens truly embodied their characters, from Raja’s goth girl and Jinkx’s good girl with a demonic side, to Trinity’s dumb blonde and The Vivienne’s headmistress who served us Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford perfection.

On the runway, the theme was “Knitty Knitty Bang Bang” and the fashions were off the (crochet) hook. Vivienne donned a gorgeous (but heavy) white wool gown Shea brought the colors of an African queen to the stage, Jaida gave us her interpretation of the kids’ show Big Comfy Couch and Yvie and Raja sparkled in futuristic “She-3-PO” gold – as did Jinkx who wins best runway commentary for her Marlene Dietrich-inspired look. This week’s top two (among a stage filled with winners) were Raja and The Vivienne. The pair did a fabulous lip sync to Rick James’ “Super Freak” and Viv went the extra mile, bringing us a wet t-shirt moment and licking Raja’s armpit. And, finally, Raja get a well-deserved win and – no surprise – she gives Jaida the platinum plunger.

On last week’s All Stars, the queen-testants were tasked with putting their own spin on some iconic RuPaul looks. Bob the Drag Queen and season 14 winner Willow Pill discuss the challenge, the looks, and the drama on “The Pit Stop.”

Yuhua Hamasaki and season 14’s Lady Camden share their “Bootleg Opinions” on last week’s “Legendary Legend” looks.

Celebrity interviewer extraordinaire Joseph Shepherd and li sync assassin Laganja Estranja had lots to say about this legendary episode and runway looks – and they share them all on the latest episode of their podcast “Queening Out.”

Live from the Windy City, season 14 queens DeJa Skye and Lady Camden join Miss Vanjie to watch and react to the episode (and do a little tea spilling) with Naysha and Batty at the Roscoe’s Viewing Party.

Greetings from the Great White North! This week, World of Wonder ru-vealed the lineup of extra special guests joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor at the judges’ table this season. Drag Race Canada alum Jimbo and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are among the judges helping pick Canada’s next drag superstar. The full-length season 3 trailer gives you a sneak peek into this season’s special guests, serves, shade, and sizzling runway looks. The series returns on Thursday, July 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, and is available on WOW Presents Plus.

Last week, we met the tres belle queens of the latest international spin-off, Drag Race France – and they brought amazing looks to the runway inspired by the iconic designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Season 11’s Scarlet Envy and Drag Race Canada’s Adriana are here to toot and boot the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview”.

Season three champion and current All Star Raja takes us back to her beginnings as a 90s club kid and walks us through her fashion evolution – including her stint on America’s Next Top Model and, of course, her Drag Race experiences – in “Becoming” from them.

Season 14 was notable for many reasons, one of which was the encouraging trans representation with not one, but five trans queens in the competition. Those queens – Willow Pill, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, Kerri Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté discuss their Drag Race journey and talk trans equality with Entertainment Weekly.

If you haven’t had your fill of TV shows about vampires, we’ve got a suggestion for you. And, if you won’t take my word for it, let Trixie and Katya sell you on the new Netflix series about some sexy bloodsuckers, First Kill, on “I Like to Watch.”

Apparently, Trixie and Katya had so much to say on the topic of change that they devoted a second episode of their web series “UNHhhh” to it.

I don’t know about you, but I could watch Trixie make cakes in an Easy Bake Oven all day long. This time, in honor of the conclusion of Pride month, she makes a cake celebrating the colors of the trans flag.

Willam sits in the makeup chair and gets transformed into a glam goddess by Mayhem Miller on the latest “Paint Me Bitch.” If nothing else, watch as Mayhem discusses her stint as a Clinique makeup artist and uses the jankiest makeup palette ever (sorry, Willam, but it’s just nasty.) The end result, as Willam desired, is truly “f—able.”

Get your summer glam game on with the newest body glitters from Willam’s Suckless collection. Love the packaging and the colors – and my wallet is giving me a dirty look right now.

“Persian Princess of Drag” Jackie Cox is taking the stage in a new production of the legendary musical Grease! In the Musical Theatre West production, Jackie will present a new take on the iconic Teen Angel character, and in a statement said, “Drag was underground in the 50s and 60s but it certainly existed. In the way I see my Teen Angel, I’ve come up with a backstory where Frenchie met some queer people in beauty school who introduced her to whatever underground drag shows are happening near Rydell. So her vision of Teen Angel just happens to be a fabulous drag queen!” The show runs July 8 – July 24 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach, California and tickets are available here.

As “Sibling Watchery” continues its flashback tour of season eight, Bob and Monét take us back to the Snatch Game (when Bob killed as Uzo Aduba and Carol Channing) and the infamous “Night of 1000 Kimonos” (a/k/a “The Night of 1000 Madonnas.”

In Bob’s latest vlog, she arrives in Las Vegas, but her luggage doesn’t. Fortunately, Sin City legend Larry Edwards and Jaymes Mansfield come to the rescue.

DeJa Skye takes us behind the scenes for a video shoot for Grace Gaustad’s “Gaga” video in Los Angeles. This star-studded video also features Maddy Morphosis, Alyssa Hunter, Blair St. Clair, Olivia Lux, Jackie Cox, and Farrah Moan serving their best Mother Monster looks.

Since I didn’t get to go to DragCon this year, I’m grateful to Laganja Estranja for sharing her experience at this fabulous event.

Join Violet Chachki and Gottmik as they discuss the crazy happenings on their Pride month tour on “No Gorge.”

And that wraps up our latest round-up of all things drag. Go fourth and celebrate and, until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy, register to vote and say LOVE!

