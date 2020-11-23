Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Sergio Carvajal, Addis Miller, Florian Macek, and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Sergio Carvajal, Addis Miller, Florian Macek, and More

by
November 23, 2020
Sergio Carvajal
Sergio Carvajal/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Sergio Carvajal, Addis Miller, Florian Macek and more!

Check out the pics!

Leo Cressant by the shore.

Angling it with Jules Horn.

Double the Addis Miller.

Rafael Miller hits the outdoor gym.

Calum Winsor is ready for the weekend.

Mirror selfie with Stefan Pollmann.

Mirror selfie with Florian Macek.

See Also
Mickey Guyton 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Mickey Guyton is the First Black Woman to Perform Solo at ACM Awards

Chad White is playing some ball.

Flexing it with Eian Scully.

Shower time with Sergio Carvajal.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Taylor Swift skipped the AMAs because she’s re-recording her old albums and more headlines

Singer Barret Turner Answers the Socialite Seven

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s ‘Monster’ and more 2020 American Music Awards highlights

Male Model Monday: Sergio Carvajal, Addis Miller, Florian Macek, and More

Meet Instagram Hottie Brooks Marks

The Week in Drag – The latest international Drag Race spinoff, Christmas is coming with The Vivienne, Divina DeCampo and Nina West, Trixie and Aquaria’s beauty on a budget, and more

Dwayne Johnson ‘refuses’ to concede Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B Jordan and more headlines

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X