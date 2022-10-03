Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Thomas Jenkins, Tom Walker, Chand Smith, and more
by
October 3, 2022

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Thomas Jenkins, Tom Walker, Chand Smith, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Christian Hogue likes self hugs.

Marlon McKenzie post-workout.

Augusta Alexander in heels.

Chand Smith in his Calvins.

Julian Schneyder in swim trunks.

Miles McMillan is all smiles.

Jeff Violette smiles for the camera.

Jordan Torres is all oiled up.

Tom Walker and his Calvins.

Thomas Jenkins in his Calvins.

