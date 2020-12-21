Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Elliott Reeder, Adam Phillips, and more
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Elliott Reeder, Adam Phillips, and more

by
December 21, 2020
Victor Pinheiro
Victor Pinheiro/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Victor Pinheiro, Elliott Reeder, Adam Phillips, and more!

Check out the pics!

Tomas Skoloudik is doubly hot.

Victor Pinheiro is wet.

Lucas Loyola is blue.

Jefferson West and his inflatable toys.

Michael Yerger drops trou.

Charlie Matthews is undressing.

Elliott Reeder is lounging.

See Also
Model Marco Jimenez
Meet Instagram Hottie Marco Jimenez

Logan Swiecki-Taylor soaks in the sun.

Dom Fenison is living the life.

Adam Phillips wears the trousers.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Ed Sheeran is back with new single ‘Afterglow’ — LISTEN

Lizzo surprises mom with a new car for Christmas — WATCH

Elliot Page thanks fans for “love and support” in first selfie after coming out as transgender

Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Elliott Reeder, Adam Phillips, and more

Meet Instagram Hottie Dan Amboyer

That time Scott Evans scares Chris Evans while he’s talking to Dodger — WATCH

The Week in Drag – Meet the queens of Drag Race UK season 2, new holiday tunes from Honey Davenport and Alaska, Trixie and Katya recap their 2020 and more

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X