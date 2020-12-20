Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Dan Amboyer
Meet Instagram Hottie Dan Amboyer

December 20, 2020
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Dan Amboyer!

You are all probably familiar with actor Dan Amboyer who stars on Younger and most famously portrayed Prince William in the Hallmark Channel original film, William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

Dan was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 28, 1985 and is a founding member of the theatre company Exit, Pursued by a Bear.

On October 7, 2017, Amboyer publicly came out as gay and announced that he had married his long-term partner, Eric P. Berger. Their son, Theodore Carl Amboyer-Berger, was born on December 13, 2019.

Enjoy These Pics of Dan Amboyer

