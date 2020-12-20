Socialite Life
That time Scott Evans scares Chris Evans while he’s talking to Dodger — WATCH
That time Scott Evans scares Chris Evans while he’s talking to Dodger — WATCH

December 20, 2020
That time Scott Evans scares Chris Evans while he's talking to Dodger

It is definitely time for a laugh break. We love a good Chris Evans scare.

Naughty, naughty Scott Evans.

Socialite Life

X