That time Scott Evans scares Chris Evans while he’s talking to Dodger — WATCH

It is definitely time for a laugh break. We love a good Chris Evans scare.
Naughty, naughty Scott Evans.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
Tags
It is definitely time for a laugh break. We love a good Chris Evans scare.
Naughty, naughty Scott Evans.
See Original | Powered by elink
Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.
Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.