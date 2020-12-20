Hello, hello, hello – and a big cheerio to you! This week, we welcomed another 12 queens into the international Drag Race family and these queens are definitely going to be your cup of tea.

Our new season 13 queens are fierce, and some of your favorite Drag Race alums are here to share their first impressions and – speaking of impressions – see what happens when the season 13 dolls are asked to impersonate their competition. We also have some holiday treats to help make your season a little brighter. Take a peek into our virtual stocking – we won’t tell Santa!

Just last week, the queens of season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race were introduced and, this week, we meet the queens from across the pond hoping to succeed The Vivienne as the next UK Drag Superstar. Drag Race UK season 2 debuts on January 14th, 2021 at 11AM PST/2PM EST on WOW Presents Plus worldwide (excluding UK and Canada) and exclusively in the UK on BBC Three.

The twelve queens competing for the coveted title over ten episodes represent the best of England, Wales and Scotland. They are Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora. And, as always, they are as fierce in drag as they are out of it. Judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr are returning to the panel. Each week, Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle on a rotational basis, alongside a special celebrity guest judge, including Lorraine Kelly and Elizabeth Hurley. Season one of DRUK was such fun and I can’t wait to see this new batch of queens compete for the crown.

Last week, we met the season 13 queens, and they are sure to promise us a season packed with goops and gags. They are already bringing the funny, as they impersonate each other in this video.

Many Drag Race alums are sharing their thoughts on the new queens, and who better to weigh in on the queens than Monét X Change and Bob the Drag Queen? The pair talk about the new queens on their newly-launched sister podcast to the popular “Sibling Rivalry” – check out the premiere of “Sibling Watchery” and get ready for them to review every episode of the new season.

Yuhua Hamasaki devotes the latest episode of “Bootleg Opinions” to discuss the queen’s promo looks with the fabulous Laganja Estranja.

Atlanta’s own Nina Bo’Nina Brown is never one to mince words and shares her raw and unfiltered take on the new queens, while serving a beautiful golden look for the holidays. Stunning.

Nina also gives us a “Rawview” of the back-to-back seasons (which is kind of a lot) and discusses the new queens from the UK.

After their amazing cameo in the holiday flick Happiest Season, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are returning to Hulu. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special is now streaming on the service, just in time for Christmas. In a press statement, DeLa, who produced and directed the show, said, “We’re grateful to have Hulu’s support of a film made by queer people, for queer people to be part of their expansive holiday content lineup. Cheers to the gayest (and happiest) season!”

Hulu bags "Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special" for Christmas streaming https://t.co/8RZ7KYYPcr — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) December 18, 2020

The stars of the MOM (Moguls of Media) podcast universe – Willam, Alaska, Delta Work, Raja, Mania Luzon, Latrice Royale, Big Dipper and Meatball unite for a socially-distanced, funny and festive holiday special.

Speaking of Alaska, she has gifted us with an animated video for her cover of the Christmas classic, “Let It Snow.” The clip “finds Alaska as a statuesque bikini clad snow goddess werking and twerking with more ice queen fairy dancers than a Lady Gaga convention could hold as she prances her way through a tripped out CandyLandesque world.”

We also received a sweet treat from the lovely Honey Davenport, who debuted a holiday/quarantine version of her song “Present” – and it’s definitely a gift you won’t want to return.

If you’re still looking for a present for the drag fan in your life, why not treat them to a show featuring some of the fiercest queens to ever grace the stage? In Drive n’ Drag Saves 2021, you can join Bianca Del Rio and her Super Queens (Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Plastique Tiara, Naomi Smalls and Kameron Michaels) on a mission to save us from the debacle that was 2020! The show will be live on stage in Atlanta, Florida, Texas and Los Angeles. A digital version of the show will also be available worldwide. Get your tickets at Voss Events.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, Jaymes Mansfield uses her wig wizardry to transform a wig into a recreation of the ‘do of Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch movie.

Since Santa is off-limits during the quarantine, the iconic Coco Peru shared her hilarious holiday wish in this video created for Jackie Beat’s Christmas show. In the clip, Coco tells some naughty jokes at the expense of Lady Bunny, Sherry Vine, Heklina and other legendary queens.

Do you like to put together gingerbread houses to celebrate the season? If you need some inspiration, watch as Trixie Mattel assembles a Barbie Cookie Dreamhouse. It’s not perfect, but it’s far better than what I could have constructed (especially because I would have consumed all of the frosting before the walls were up.)

Trixie and Katya are back to help you select shows for a pre-holiday binge on “I Like to Watch.” This week, they take a look at the new Netflix series Selena, which actually looks pretty good – regrettable 70s and 80s fashions and hair aside.

Trixie and Katya have brought us a lot of joy this year, but you may be wondering what brought Trixie and Katya joy this year? Find out in this interview with Entertainment Tonight. Who loved Nicole Kidman’s coats in The Undoing? Who lived for the shade on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City? The duo also talked about hosting the YouTube Streamys – driving a bus around LA and giving out awards and recap their successes this year including their new makeup and best-selling book.

While hosting the Streamys, “UNHhhh” won the award for the best unscripted series. Here they react to their win as they are presented their trophy by YouTuber Brittany Broski.

Want to know why the pair won that Streamy? Check out the latest episode of “UNHhhh” where the topic is power. The two ponder pre-electricity drag shows, discuss the power dynamics of their relationship, the power of the police and their dream super powers.

Katya is back with another video and this one is as much crazy fun as “Ding Dong”. Check out “Come In Brazil” featuring Alaska.

Monét X Change (whose UK play Death Drop has been put on hold due to COVID) welcomes Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (who was also in a little movie called Showgirls) and Drag Race UK’s Vinegar Strokes on the latest ep of “The X Change Rate”.

Willam and Alaska take us behind the scenes for the photo shoot for their Race Chaser season 3 promo looks (recreating the matchy-matchy looks India and Phoenix served when they walked into the werk room.)

On the latest installment of “Paint Me Bitch”, Willam gets a gorgeous blue-hued face, courtesy of make-up artist extraordinaire Laurel Charleston (do yourself a favor and check out her Instagram page.)

If you’re bored and want to keep your idle hands busy, Willam has a new project for you in his new “Crafternoonting” video. In this project, inspired by the 1980 film Cruising, learn how to take bandanas and create a decorative flag rainbow.

Did you watch The Prom on Netflix? Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Cheryl Hole did and discuss it in this video (great flick, by the way.)

In honor of Meryl Streep’s knockout performance in The Prom, Netflix and The Most blessed us with the “Night of 1,000 Meryls” featuring queens recreating some of the actress’ most memorable characters. Watch as Kim Chi, Willam, Manila Luzon, Jinkx Monsoon, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Valentina, Monique Heart, Delta Work and more perform “It’s Not About Me.”

Latrice Royale is happily married and never had to use an app for love. Well, it’s quarantine time and we’re all bored, so she gave Grindr a go in this hilarious clip. We need more Latrice in our lives.

Bob the Drag Queen and Violet Chachki discuss episode 3 of the best reality show since Drag Race, Slag Wars, on the latest “Purse First Impressions.” (I have to watch this show!)

Jaymes Mansfield takes a break from holiday content and recreating iconic looks and does another fantastic subscriber submitted wig makeover. Watch as she takes a lush human hair wig and serves us a Bettie Page-inspired pin-up fantasy (which I could totally see Violet wearing.)

That’s all for this week. I hope you all have a simply wonderful Christmas and, until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

