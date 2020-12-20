In today’s Quickies — Saturday Night Live, Kristen Wiig, Britney Spears, Pink, Kylie Jenner, Mossimo Giannulli and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Kristen Wiig returned to the Saturday Night Live stage and joining her were a couple of her beloved skit characters.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress reprised her old-timey Hollywood star Mindy Grayson and the easily-flustered Sue for various sketches on Saturday night. Up first was Mindy Grayson who once again appeared for the show’s parody game show Secret Word.

We were treated to Alex Moffat taking over Joe Biden from Jim Carrey. Weekend Update gave us a devastating looking back at the Donald Trump presidency, and Dua Lipa performed!

Secret World Holiday Edition

Home For Christmas

USO Performance

Pence Gets the Vaccine Cold Open

Weekend Update: A Look Back at Trump’s presidency

Dua Lipa’s performances

